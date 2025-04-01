California Assembly committee kills 2 bills restricting trans athletes' participation in girls sports

SACRAMENTO — A California State Assembly committee killed two bills on Tuesday that would have restricted transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

One bill, introduced by Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Riverside), would have prevented transgender students from participating in sports teams and using bathrooms and locker rooms that don't align with their gender assigned at birth.

The other bill, introduced by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita), would have restricted transgender athletes from playing girls' and women's sports from elementary school through the college level.

"CA Dems just killed my bill to protect girls' sports. They DO NOT CARE that girls no longer have a level playing field and it's absolutely ridiculous," Sanzhez said on social media in response to her bill being rejected.

Essayli also issued a response to his bill being rejected on social media, saying, "Assembly Democrats doubled-down on their war against women and parental rights."

"The vast majority of Californians and Americans agree: keep boys out of girls sports," Essayli continued. "Assembly Democrats are radically out of touch with commonsense Californians and the voters will hold them accountable to restore justice and fairness in girls sports."

Tuesday evening, in a story first reported by Politico, CBS Sacramento confirmed that Essayli would resign from his role in the California Assembly to become the new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, effective as of Wednesday.

Essayli released a statement through his office thanking President Trump for the nomination.

"I intend to implement the President's mission to restore trust in our justice system and pursue those who dare to cause harm to the United States and the People of our nation," he said.

The hearing on transgender rights, which occurred a day after Transgender Day of Visibility, took center stage at the California State Capitol, leading to overflowing crowds and people lining up in hallways to testify on both sides of the bills.

"Opportunities I and so many other female athletes have worked so hard for now feel out of reach," said a female high school athlete who identified herself only as Jaden.

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas voted no on Sanchez's bill.

"I'm not going to support a bill that takes rights away from a protected class of people," Rives said. "Gender identity is a protected class here in California."

After his vote, Rivas would not stop to speak to the press, leading reporters to chase him up a capitol stairway where he eventually made his way into his office and away from cameras.

Tuesday's vote comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced his opposition to trans athletes in women's sports on the debut episode of his new podcast, where he sat down with Republican political activist Charlie Kirk.

"We are fighting a battle against people who want to squash our ability to express ourselves," transgender advocate Katherine Darrow said.