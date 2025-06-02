Davis stabbings suspect Carlos Dominguez expected to take the stand Monday

Davis stabbing suspect to take the stand on Monday

The former UC Davis student accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree is expected to take the stand this week.

Carlos Dominguez is set to testify Monday. He has pleaded not guilty in the 2023 stabbings that left two people dead and a third injured.

Legal expert Mark Reichel says putting a defendant on the stand in a high-profile case like this is unique.

"Anytime someone takes the stand its unusual. But I'm not saying it's a last stitch effort; it may be a very powerful tool by the defense specifical because the jury gets to hear from him and see him," Reichel said.

Previously, the trial was put on pause after Dominguez was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Once the trial resumed earlier in 2025, after he was found competent to stand trial, Dominguez has remained stoic and quiet in the courtroom.

"He'll get the opportunity to explain it in his own words and it's much better than your lawyer trying to explain it," Reichel said.

The attacks spanned across several days, rocking the community of Davis and leaving David Breaux – known in the community as the "Compassion Guy" – and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm dead.

Kimberlee Guillory survived the attacks. She testified in the trial earlier in May.

Among the other people who have testified in the case include a former professor of Dominguez as well as an ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors have said they will not be seeking the death penalty against Dominguez if he is convicted.