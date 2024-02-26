Watch CBS News
Local News

Accused Davis killer Carlos Dominguez due back in court after competency restored

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Accused Davis killer Carlos Dominguez to be back in court
Accused Davis killer Carlos Dominguez to be back in court 00:21

WOODLAND – The preliminary hearing begins this week for the former UC Davis student accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree last April.

Carlos Dominguez is accused of killing two people, 50-year-old David Breaux and 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, and injuring a third person, Kimberlee Guillory.

Monday, prosecutors will begin laying out evidence for the judge to decide if there is enough for Dominguez to stand trial.

In a statement from the district attorney's office on Monday, prosecutors said they won't be seeking the death penalty. 

Back in late December 2023, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced that Dominguez had been restored to competency, allowing the trial to continue. Proceedings had been put on hold in June after a doctor determined Dominguez wasn't competent to stand trial, revealing that the accused killer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Dominguez is being held at the Yolo County Jail and is ineligible for bail.

We're told the hearing is expected to last three days. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 8:32 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.