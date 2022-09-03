Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies 02:02

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580.

 Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres.

 No injuries were reported.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.