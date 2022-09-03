Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580.

Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres.

No injuries were reported.