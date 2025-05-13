Bay Area schools warn parents of viral TikTok trend damaging school-issued Chromebooks

At least two school districts in the San Francisco Bay Area have issuing warnings to parents about a viral social media trend in which students are damaging their school-issued Chromebook computers.

The trend, known as the "Chromebook Challenge" on TikTok, involves teens jamming small objects, such as paper clips and pencils, into the USB ports of the laptops.

In some cases, the laptops short-circuit, causing sparks and even fires.

Officials with the Petaluma City Schools in the North Bay issued a statement Friday saying they have seen an increased number of incidents of intentional damage to the Chromebooks.

"This is extremely unsafe and poses a serious risk to student safety, school property, and classroom learning," district officials said. "This behavior must stop immediately. Students aware of others engaging in this behavior should report it to a trusted adult or administrator immediately."

In the East Bay, officials at the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District issued a similar warning, saying that at least one school reported damage to an electrical outlet in a classroom.

"We take this issue very seriously as it can not only result in the destruction of valuable school property, but more importantly, poses significant personal safety risks including the potential for electric shock, burns, or other injuries," said a statement sent to parents on Thursday.

Districts across the country have issued similar warnings about the challenge, including districts in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Both districts warned parents and guardians of students who intentionally damage their devices would be held financially responsible for repair or replacement costs. Parents and guardians are also being urged to talk to their children about the potential negative effects of social media.

"While platforms like TikTok can be creative and fun, they can also promote harmful or misleading trends that encourage risky or damaging behavior. Your involvement, asking questions, staying engaged, and setting boundaries play a crucial role in helping students navigate these spaces safely and responsibly," said Petaluma school officials.