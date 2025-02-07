Accused Campbell water tower vandal facing drug, weapons charges

A man accused of vandalizing the landmark water tower in the City of Campbell is facing additional charges after he was arrested two more times.

According to the Campbell Police Department, 24-year-old Briley Bodemar was arrested in the early morning hours on Jan. 12 after he was found on the water tower. Bodemar was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of graffiti tools and resisting arrest.

In an update Friday, police said Bodemar was linked to additional vandalism throughout the county, along with alleged drug and weapons offenses.

Following his initial arrest, Bodemar was released under the Supervised Own Recognizance Program, or SORP. Under the SORP program, a judge may require certain conditions, such as monitoring.

Police said Bodemar was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic collision on South Bascom Avenue on the morning of Jan. 21. Due to his SORP status, officers conducted a search and found a controlled substance in his possession, along with drugs and equipment for drug sales in the vehicle.

Bodemar was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting drugs with the intent to sell. He had posted bail the next day, police said.

On Jan. 29, detectives served a search warrant at Bodemar's home. Police said they found a loaded, unregistered handgun, controlled substances, a "large quantity" of marijuana and other equipment for drug processing and sales.

Following the search, Bodemar was arrested a third time on multiple charges, including possessing a controlled substance while armed, illegal possession of a firearm and operating a location for drug sales. He posted bail the following day.

"This case highlights the relentless efforts of our officers and detectives, who go above and beyond to ensure criminals do not continue their illegal activities in Campbell," Chief Gary Berg said in a statement.

Police did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.