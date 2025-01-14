Man arrested after landmark water tower in Campbell vandalized

Police in Campbell have arrested a man suspected of vandalizing the city's landmark water tower after he was found on the structure over the weekend.

Officers were called to the tower, located in the city's downtown around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the suspect was still on the tower and had caused additional damage.

Police said they made "multiple announcements" telling the suspect to descend from the tower, but he did not comply. Officers avoided escalating the situation by repositioning marked vehicles and maintaining a "discreet" presence.

More than two hours after officers were called, around 4:40 a.m., the suspect voluntarily climbed down. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Briley Bodemark, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of graffiti tools and resisting arrest.

According to police, there were at least two other recent incidents of vandalism on the tower, on Dec. 26 and Jan. 9.

"We take great pride in our city and its landmarks," Police Chief Gary Berg said in a statement. "Thanks to an observant community member who reported seeing the individual on the water tower, we were able to safely apprehend the suspect and hold him accountable for his actions."

At approximately 2:25 AM on Sunday, January 12, the Campbell Police Department responded to a report of a subject on the... Posted by City of Campbell Police Department on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Police said Tuesday they coordinated with the city's Public Works to remove the vandalism. A post on the department's Facebook page showed a city worker painting over graffiti on the tower.

Authorities did not say when Bodemark would appear on the charges.