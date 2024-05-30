California High School in San Ramon placed on lockdown after phoned-in threat

California High School in San Ramon was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a threatening phone call to staff, according to police.

At about 10 a.m., San Ramon police announced that they were on site providing extra security at the school and that the campus was locked down after someone phoned in a threat of violence.

We will update with additional information as it becomes available. — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) May 30, 2024

Shortly after 11 a.m., police said officers have started a search of the California High School campus with help from explosive-detection K9s. Additionally, uniformed police personnel were escorting any students or staff located outside of classrooms or offices back to the front office.

About a half an hour later at 11:38 a.m., police said the campus search is continuing and would include the school parking lots and exterior sports fields. Additional updates will be posted on the SRPD live alerts web page.

This is a breaking news story. Addition details will be added as they are provided by authorities.