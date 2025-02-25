California Congress members oppose use of former Dublin prison as ICE detention center in letter to Trump administration

Bay Area Representatives Mark DeSaulnier and Zoe Lofgren on Tuesday sent a letter voicing their opposition to efforts by the Trump administration to reopen Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin to house immigrant detainees.

Earlier in February, reports first surfaced that ICE might be considering the closed women's prison in Dublin as a possible detention site, despite the facility's numerous structural issues and infamous past.

The letter from DeSaulnier, who represents California's 10th Congressional District in the East Bay, and Lofgren, who represents California's 18th Congressional District that stretches south from Santa Clara County, addressed the letter to Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) William Lothrop, and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Caleb Vitello. The letter outlined the misgivings the two representatives have over "the unsafe and hazardous conditions at the facility that necessitated its closure just months ago" as well as its "history of abuse of incarcerated immigrants" and "insufficient infrastructure for this population."

"As you know, BOP formalized the 'permanent closure' of FCI Dublin in December 2024," the letter read. "Officials cited critical infrastructure, safety, and environmental deficiencies; an inability to hire and retain sufficient staff; and an intractable culture of sexual abuse and retaliation as reasons for its closure."

There are no prisoners currently housed at FCI Dublin, which was shuttered late last year. However, there are currently about 100 employees still working at the East Bay facility. The union that represents those workers confirmed that ICE officials toured the site earlier in February.

"Well, there are people there just to maintain the facility, is my understanding," said DeSaulnier told CBS News Bay Area in a recent interview. "But the Bureau of Prisons basically said it was uninhabitable, because of the asbestos problem and toxic mold having been through there. The building is disgusting. There shouldn't be people in it. It should be bulldozed and, I think, changed to a better use. So the fact that Immigration folks think that it's a good idea to put people there, I think it's just an incredibly stupid idea."

He also said it was his understanding that any attempt to house people in the old facility would cost tens of millions of dollars in repairs, which would require Congressional approval.

"Yes, we would have to appropriate the money, in spite of what the current administration says. So it would have to go through appropriations, specifically," DeSaulnier explained. "But it would be a poor use of money. I've looked into this. Investing in that facility right now is beyond diminishing returns."

In addition to the issues with mold and asbestos, the women's prison also has a dark history, with its inmates allegedly subjected to sexual abuse, earning the facility the nickname "The Rape Club." Seven jail officials have been convicted of sexual abuse, including the former warden.

The letter also noted that the facility was "not equipped to serve as an immigration detention center," saying that unlike inmates who would serve their sentences at the facility after conviction, immigration detainees "are involved in ongoing legal proceedings and they have a constitutional right to communicate with legal counsel, a requirement that FCI Dublin has neither the space nor the infrastructure to meet."

Besides outlining the reasons the two representatives had reservations about the facility being considered for immigration detainees, DeSaulnier and Lofgren also requested that the three agencies agencies provide the following information by March 5 next week:

Information on any steps taken towards reopening FCI Dublin; Copies of the security and infrastructure assessments referenced by Acting Director Lothrop in his court testimony, which we understand have been shared with ICE for a purpose that has not yet been made public; and Information on how BOP plans to better assist FCI Dublin staff members who did not participate in abuse, but who have been displaced by its closure.