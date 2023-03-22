Watch CBS News
Former warden of Dublin women's prison sentenced in sex abuse scandal

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Lawmakers Blast Conditions, Culture At Dublin Women's Prison
Lawmakers Blast Conditions, Culture At Dublin Women's Prison 03:08

DUBLIN – A former warden of a women's prison in Dublin was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Oakland to nearly six years in prison following his conviction on sex-related crimes.

Ray Garcia, 55, of Merced, was sentenced to 70 months in prison after being convicted Dec. 8 for sexually abusive conduct against three inmates and for lying to federal agents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Garcia was the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, a low-security all-women's prison.

Garcia was convicted of sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact with one victim and abusive sexual contact with two others between December 2019 and July 2021, federal prosecutors said.

Garcia was also convicted of making false statements to government agents on July 22, 2021.

Following his prison term, he must register as a sex offender.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

