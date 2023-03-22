Former warden of Dublin women's prison sentenced in sex abuse scandal

DUBLIN – A former warden of a women's prison in Dublin was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Oakland to nearly six years in prison following his conviction on sex-related crimes.

Ray Garcia, 55, of Merced, was sentenced to 70 months in prison after being convicted Dec. 8 for sexually abusive conduct against three inmates and for lying to federal agents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Garcia was the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, a low-security all-women's prison.

Garcia was convicted of sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact with one victim and abusive sexual contact with two others between December 2019 and July 2021, federal prosecutors said.

Garcia was also convicted of making false statements to government agents on July 22, 2021.

Following his prison term, he must register as a sex offender.