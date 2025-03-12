Brentwood man allegedly found with 3D printed gun, machine gun conversion switch

Supreme Court weighs ghost guns case Breaking down Supreme Court arguments in ghost guns case 06:06

An East Bay man is facing a federal weapons charge after he was allegedly found with a 3D printed firearm and a device that converts a pistol into a machine gun.

The U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of California announced that 21-year-old Noah Kanaye Bauer made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning after being arrested the day before.

Bauer was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. According to the complaint, Bauer's arrest stems from a Sep. 6, 2024 incident in which officers were called to a Brentwood grocery store following reports of a person with a firearm.

Police said they found Bauer with a 3D printed Glock-style firearm, which had no serial number on it. Bauer was then arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Following Bauer's arrest, police searched his home. According to officers, a 3D printing machine, three 3D printed pistol frames and a 3D printed machine gun conversion device were found in his room.

The conversion devices, also known as "switches" or "auto sears" allows a semiautomatic Glock-style pistol to be converted into a fully-automatic machine gun, according to prosecutors.

The legal complaint also describes when Bauer was questioned by police on what the conversion devices were used for. Bauer allegedly said, "to make it shoot faster."

Prosecutors said Bauer's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.