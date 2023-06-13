Bob Lee case: Suspect Nima Momeni in court with new legal team
SAN FRANCISCO – Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing CashApp founder Bob Lee, appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday with a new defense team.
During the hearing, the judge in the case rescheduled the preliminary hearing to July 31 at 9 a.m. Momeni's family was in court for the proceeding.
The hearing was the first after an unexpected shakeup in his defense, when Momeni and defense attorney Paula Canny parted ways. Momeni then tapped a Florida-based legal team led by Saam Zanganeh with a history of representing high-profile cases.
Last month, Momeni pleaded not guilty to charge of murdering Lee, who was fatally stabbed on a dark San Francisco street early on the morning of April 4th.
Prosecutors allege the stabbing could have been sparked by a romantic relationship between Lee and Momeni's sister. The knife used to stab Lee matches the brand of cutlery found in her apartment.
If convicted, Momeni is facing 26 years to life in prison.
