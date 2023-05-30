'It's a super messed-up situation'; Attorney for Nima Momeni withdraws from Bob Lee murder case

SAN FRANCISCO -- The lawyer representing Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing tech executive Bob Lee, stepped down as his attorney Tuesday, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest.

"It's both with great disappointment and relief that I'm here," said Paula Canny, Momeni's now-former attorney, in a courthouse interview. "It's a super messed up situation."

While Canny declined to speak to the nature of the conflict of interest, she had previously expressed displeasure at Momeni pushing to fast-track the case, which would have given Canny and her legal team less time to form their defense.

"Sh-- happens when representing people. It's just like that," Canny said. "Energetically, I have my way. Clients have their way."

Momeni had waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 court days. He spoke for himself in court Tuesday and will presumably have a new attorney at his next appearance, which was set for June 13.

Canny added that she is not surprised she felt the need to withdraw.

"Pretty much every major case that has one of these high-profile things, the first lawyer always gets dumped," Canny said. "Every single one I've thought about -- and there's a bunch of different reasons for that. This isn't the first time that this sort of happens."

Legal experts say, because Momeni wants to fast-track the case, the prosecution has the upper hand.

Attorney Ivan Golde tells CBS News Bay Area that Canny was likely focused on appellate issues, looking to poke holes in procedural hiccups or questionable evidence.

"It's not easy to prepare for something like this, in that short period of time and do a real good adequate defense. But the defendant doesn't want to sit in jail. He's freaking out. And he wants to hopefully be exonerated right away," Golde explained. "And so he's, he's panicking, it would seem, and requesting a speedy preliminary hearing."

Earlier in May, Momeni pleaded not guilty to the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Lee on a dark San Francisco street early on the morning of April 4th.

Recent court filings show Lee was at Millennium Tower prior to the stabbing. Images show Lee and Momeni leaving the high rise together, where Momeni's sister lives.

"The prosecution, in many regards, has a very strong case. That video footage is just so powerful. Whenever you have video footage or surveillance footage, that's a picture's worth 1,000 words that tenfold that you know, that's the thing. Everybody's on video," said Golde. "So I would say based on the video on the surveillance, the prosecution has the upper hand."

Prosecutors allege the stabbing could have been sparked by a romantic relationship between Lee and Momeni's sister. The knife used to stab Lee matches the brand of cutlery found in her apartment.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins points to the weapon as further evidence for the murder charge against Momeni.

"This is a person who was in his vehicle with a kitchen knife, that's not something most of us carry around," Jenkins told reporters on April 19. "Something that he intended to do."

Momeni is facing 26 years to life in prison if convicted, but Golde suggests a manslaughter charge could be a strategy deployed by the defense to reduce prison time.

Momeni is being held without bail after a judge ruled him to be a risk to the public.