Worried text from suspect Nima Momeni's sister discovered on slain tech exec Bob Lee's phone

SAN FRANCISCO -- In a text message to slain Cash App founder Bob Lee hours after his stabbing death, Nima Momeni's sister Khazar Elyassnia was concerned about his welfare because 'I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you."

The court documents filed Friday along with a formal murder charge against tech entrepreneur Momeni in the April 4th slaying has revealed a dark underside of events leading up to Lee's death. San Francisco authorities announced Momeni's arrest Thursday afternoon.

The charging documents revealed some kind of relationship between Momeni's sister and Lee. However, investigators said a witness in the case could not say if the two were in a romantic relationship.

Khazar Elyassnia stands in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni, who has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. AP Photo/Olga Rodriguez

The documents begin with Lee, the witness, a resident and Elyassnia drinking at an apartment in the Mission District. After several hours, Lee and the unnamed witness left the apartment to head to the tech exec's room at 1 Hotel San Francisco. The others stayed behind.

The witness told police while they were in the hotel room, Lee received a cell phone call from Nima Momeni.

"The conversation was about the Defendant picking up the younger sister from the house where they had earlier met her...(The) Defendant was questioning Victim regarding whether his sister was doing drugs or anything in appropriate... (The) Victim assured Defendant nothing inappropriate had happened."

At 12:39 a.m., Millennium (Tower) camera footage shows Lee arriving. At 2:03 a.m., the cameras show Lee and Nima Momeni leaving together.

Investigators were able to pull video from other cameras in the neighborhood. Those videos showed Monemi's BWM with Lee inside parked in a darken area of Main St. A confrontation ensues on the sidewalk. Lee is seen stumbling up the street, injured. The BMW races away.

Upon arrival, San Francisco police officers found Lee lying in the street with three stab wounds, two of those to the chest. He was rushed to San Francisco where he died of his wounds.

"One of the stab wounds, showing a direct and clear intent to kill, penetrated Victim's heart," according to the charging doc. "Immediately after stabbing Victim, Defendant threw the kitchen knife, fled the scene in his white BMW at a high rate of speed, and left Victim to slowly die."

The court document said officers recovered what they believed to be the murder weapon -- a 4-inch sliver kitchen knife with a black blade -- near the site of the altercation. The blade had what appeared to be human blood on it.

During the investigation, detectives were able to unlock Lee's phone. Among the items they discovered was a Facetime call between Lee and Nina Via Khazar reading: "Just want to make sure you are ok Cause 'I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you. And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love You selfish pricks."

Momeni made his first appearance in a San Francisco courtroom Friday dressed in a jailhouse orange sweatshirt and pants.

Khazar Elyassnia, left, stands in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni, who has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. Elyassnia's husband, Dino Elyssania, is to her right. Momeni's arraignment was rescheduled to April 25, 2023, and he did not enter a plea. Olga Rodriguez / AP

His sister, Khazar, and her husband Dino Elyassnia, a San Francisco plastic surgeon, along with two family members, sat in the front row at the hearing.

When Momeni entered the courtroom, an older woman made a heart sign with her hands and Momeni, who was wearing a face mask, smiled and nodded at them.

He did not speak except to say "yes, your honor" when the judge asked if he agreed to decline his right to a speedy trial.

Momeni is represented by Burlingame attorney Paula Canny, who is on vacation and whose brother Robert Canny, also an attorney, appeared in her place Friday.

"The facts of what occurred, or didn't occur, will come out over time," he told reporters after the hearing.

The formal arraignment, originally set for Friday, was delayed until April 25th with plenty of questions still surrounding the case including if the two men knew each other.