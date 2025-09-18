Benicia water pipeline damaged; residents and businesses told to conserve

Officials in the city of Benicia urged all residents, businesses, schools and other facilities to significantly curtail their water usage, after a water pipeline was damaged Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the city announced on social media that a Stage 4 "Critical Water Shortage" emergency was declared. The community of 26,000 people in Solano County is urged to reduce water usage by 40%.

Officials said the order was prompted by damage to the city's main drinking water transmission line in the area of Goodyear Road and Morrow Lane. In response, the city is relying on its secondary water source at Lake Herman.

The city did not provide additional details about the incident. Traffic in the area of the damaged pipeline is being detoured to Parish Road amid repair efforts.

During the shortage, the community is urged to stop all non-essential outdoor water use, including car washing and filling of swimming pools. Residents are also urged to keep showers to five minutes or less and to only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Officials said water from Lake Herman may have an earthy teste or smell due to natural compounds, but is safe to drink and meets all state and federal water quality standards.

In March 2023, the city declared a similar water shortage alert after the pipeline was damaged near Interstate 680 and Gold Hill Road when a hillside collapsed. Officials said the two incidents are not connected.

It was not immediately known when repairs would be completed.