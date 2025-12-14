Bay Area's driest start to December in decades, but rain is on the way

Most of the Bay Area hasn't seen a single drop of rain so far this December, making this the driest start to the month in decades for many locations.

Monterey hasn't been this dry to kick off the month since 1976, and Half Moon Bay since 1979. For San Francisco, Oakland, Napa, Santa Rosa, and Salinas, it's the driest December since 1989.

Not as impressive, but still notable to mention, the last time Livermore and Redwood City were this dry in December was 2011, and for San Jose, Fairfield, Petaluma, and Watsonville, it's been since 2017.

High pressure has been dominating the weather pattern for the past two weeks, parking itself over California and keeping dry conditions in place while guiding moisture towards the Pacific Northwest, bringing them historic flooding. This high is also trapping all the fog and pollution, mainly from wood-burning heaters, underneath it, which is why air quality has been so bad, and fog has been so stubborn.

But that will change very quickly, as rain is on the way this week. Multiple storm systems will impact the region through the end of the month, bringing an end to the stagnant weather pattern, which means air quality will improve and the fog will finally lift.

The first chance for rain will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Total accumulations will be minimal at best, less than .25". However, an even stronger storm system and associated atmospheric river are likely going to slam the Bay Area.

As of Sunday, it is forecasted to start late Friday and continue into the weekend. Stay up to date with the forecast and keep checking back with KPIX for the latest details on these incoming storm systems heading into the weekend before Christmas.