Bay Area seeing first of back-to-back storms this Presidents' Day weekend

Presidents' Day weekend will be getting off to a wet start as the first of back-to-back storm systems enter the region.

The first showers moved in Saturday morning, but the heaviest rain will be falling from late morning through the afternoon. Bay Area residents can then expect a few lingering showers Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

There will be some wind gusts around 30 mph, but those gusts are not likely to cause any power-related issues.

The second storm will move in around midday Sunday, and the region will see waves of heavy rain from Sunday afternoon through about midweek. Stronger winds will accompany this storm, reaching 35 to 40 mph on Monday.

While that's not strong enough for "widespread" power outages, it would be enough for "sporadic" issues with the power grid.

A flood watch will be in effect Sunday morning through Wednesday as 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across the Bay Area. A high wind advisory will be in effect as well.



