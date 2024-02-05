Over 200,000 in Bay Area without power, multiple North Bay schools closed after powerful storm

SAN FRANCISCO – Hundreds of thousands of people across the Bay Area remained without power early Monday morning, as an atmospheric river storm packing heavy rain and intense wind left behind damage across the region.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., 235,407 customers in the Bay Area had no electricity as of 5 a.m. Most of the impacted customers were in the North Bay and South Bay.

PG&E Customers Without Power as of 5 a.m. on 2/5/23:

• San Francisco: 4,791

• Peninsula: 56,604

• North Bay: 72,829

• East Bay: 28,717

• South Bay: 72,466

A PG&E spokesperson said since the start of the storm on Sunday, the utility has restored power to approximately 678,000 customers across the system, which serves most of the state from Eureka to Bakersfield. More than 70% had power restored within six hours and 95% within 12 hours.

Also on Monday, nearly two dozen schools in Sonoma County were closed, citing hazardous conditions or power outages.

• Bennett Valley Union (power outage)

• Credo High School

• Dunham School District (power outage and hazardous conditions related to the storm)

• Forestville Union School District

• Fort Ross Elementary (damage to school from storm, access issues caused by storm, power outage)

• Guerneville School District (power outage, flooded roads, and other storm-related issues)

• Harmony Union School District (power outage)

• Horicon School District

• Kashia School District (power outage and other storm-related issues)

• Mark West Union School District (power outage)

• Monte Rio Union School District

• Montgomery Elementary (power outage, downed trees, and other storm-related issues)

• Santa Rosa City Schools is closing Hidden Valley Elementary

• Sebastopol Union has closed Brook Haven and Park Side elementary schools

• Sonoma Valley Unified School District has closed El Verano Elementary

• Twin Hills School District has closed Apple Blossom School, Orchard View School, and Twin • Hills Charter Middle School (power outage)

• Two Rock Union School District (power outage)

• West Sonoma County Union High School District

• Wright School District (power outage)

In a statement from the Sonoma County Office of Education, the impacted schools are fully closed Monday, with no virtual or in-person learning.