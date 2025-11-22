Bay Area family divided over Cal, Stanford rivalry unites for massive tailgate

At the annual Big Game, choosing a side is usually simple: Cal or Stanford. But for one Bay Area family, the rivalry runs straight through the middle of their tailgate.

Rob Romine, a former Stanford football player, admits the household is a bit divided, but he says everyone can still unite over the season and the spread.

"We are here to celebrate Thanksgiving, and the only way a Cal/Stanford divided family can do it is with a massive tailgate," Rob Romine said.

Different teams, one family, and plenty of tri-tip.

"We have kids that went to Cal, kids that went to Stanford, and we have grandkids that are rooting for both," said Janice Romine, laughing as relatives in blue and red mingled under the trees outside Stanford Stadium.

The Big Game's legendary rivalry has long drawn alumni, students, fans —and even their pets — to early festivities. Tailgaters said the setting only adds to the tradition.

"Now that it's dark earlier, I feel like we all need to be getting our vitamin D," said Natasha Glenn. "Being in nature is amazing. I feel like Stanford Stadium is very unique. We are not in a parking lot, like a concrete one. We are among the trees, and it's such a nice, family-friendly vibe."

The Big Game is for all ages, big and small, including Rob and Janice Romine's granddaughter, Margo.

"She's class of '46. She'll be here. She's ready."

The rivalry that began in 1892 still offers the same thing it always has: a chance to come together, even when they're cheering for opposite sides.