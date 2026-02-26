BART board approves plan to close stations if voters reject sales tax measure

The BART Board of Directors approved Thursday a plan to close stations and make other service cuts if voters reject a sales tax measure that is expected to be on the ballot later this year.

In an 8-1 vote, the board adopted what has been called the "Alternative Service Plan." The plan would close up to 15 of the system's 50 stations beginning in the second half of 2027.

Along with closing stations, BART would end service at 9 p.m. each night, riders would wait longer for trains and fares would increase by at least 30%. About 1,200 BART employees would also face layoffs.

A previous version of the plan would have closed stations at the start of 2027, but the agency said it would use reserve funds to push back closures by six months.

The agency approved the contingency plan as it asks voters to approve a regional sales tax increase to stabilize its finances. BART is facing a structural deficit of $350 million as emergency funding from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to run out this year.

If approved, the proposal would raise sales taxes by 0.5% in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and by 1% in San Francisco.