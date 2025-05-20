Barbara Lee sworn in as mayor of Oakland at City Hall ceremony

Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee supporter excited for her to be sworn in

Barbara Lee, Oakland's longtime progressive former congresswoman, was sworn in as the city's 51st mayor on Tuesday, promising to usher in a new era of progress and unity in a city she has called deeply divided.

Lee took the oath of office at noon on Tuesday during a ceremony at Oakland City Hall's City Council chambers. The 78-year-old Democrat takes the reins of a city facing a nearly $130 million budget shortfall, vowing to focus on public safety, increased housing and economic development, more county resources to shelter people facing homelessness, and rooting out corruption.

Last month, Lee defeated former Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor in a special election after voters recalled former Mayor Sheng Thao from office in November 2024. The recall election followed a June FBI raid on the home Thao shares with her partner Andre Jones.

In January, Thao, Jones, and members of the politically influential Duong family were indicted on corruption charges. Thao has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed claims that Jones had any involvement in her administration.

Lee represented Oakland in Congress from 1998 until stepping down in January. She previously served in the California State Assembly for six years and the state Senate for two years.

Last year, Lee ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein.

A community inauguration is scheduled for June 8 at 3 p.m. at Jack London Square.