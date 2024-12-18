Authorities bust more residential East Bay grow operations owned by Chinese nationals

Wednesday morning in East Contra Costa County, state agents made the latest in a series of cannabis grow-house raids across the region.

Earlier this year, the Department of Cannabis Control shared video from some busts in Antioch, which they say is home to more illegal pot grows than anywhere else in California outside Los Angeles.

Just last month in Fairfield, a group of agencies announced they seized more than 8,000 plants over the course of several months from eight properties.

The Wednesday raid was on two homes-- one in Discovery Bay and one in Brentwood -- that are owned by the same person.

The Department of Cannabis Control said they have one thing in common with the other grow houses they've raided recently: they're all owned by Chinese nationals.

"Police! Search Warrant! Demand entry!" agents shouted as the pounded on the door of a Discovery Bay home early Wednesday morning.

"The houses that are being used are being used because it's small town America. No body suspects it would be happening here," said Kevin McInerney with DCC, who works on enforcement.

Investigators say the homeowner, his wife and his three young children lived in one half of the house. The other half was built out with a sophisticated grow operation where almost 400 plants were spread throughout various rooms with grow lights, fans and a massive drip system.

DCC investigators say the common thread in all of these cases is that the cultivation is linked to Chinese crime syndicates, who have basically taken over the illegal marijuana market in California -- something that was once controlled by the Mexican cartels.

"There was a shift from public land grows mostly run by the cartels to much more residential grows," said McInerney.

DCC agents say the owner of the house raided in Discovery Bay Wednesday morning is Chinese and also owned another house in Brentwood. That was the team's next stop.

"Police! Search Warrant! Demand entry!" the agents shouted once again. The front door had been barred shut with 2x4s. Once inside, agents found the entire home had been turned into one massive grow house complete with fortified windows and plywood blocking the doors.

The bedrooms were covered in reflective insulation and there were wires for grow lights running throughout the house. It also had irrigation systems and dozens of gallons of pesticides and fertilizer.

Agents said the grow had just been harvested. Based on the size, it was likely worth a substantial amount of money on the black market.

"The entities that are involved in the illicit cannabis market are also involved in criminal activity," said McInerney.

Neighbors said they never suspected anything illegal was happening.

"This house here has been one of the quietest houses on the block. I've been here for six years and I've never seen anyone coming in or out of that house," said Garrett, who lives across the street. He declined to give CBS Bay Area his last name out of fear of retaliation by whoever was responsible for the grow house.

Investigators say when they talked with the homeowner, he actually admitted to having grows, saying it was his family's source of income. He told investigators that he was working alone, but they have their doubts.

All of the evidence collected Wednesday will be sent to the Contra Costa District Attorney who will decide what, if any charges will be filed in these cases. That is why CBS News Bay Area is not identifying the homeowner as of yet.