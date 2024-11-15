$5.2 million in cannabis, firearms seized from Solano County grow houses

California cracking down on illegal marijuana grows, but dispensaries continue to struggle

More than $5 million in cannabis have been seized and three people were arrested in a recent operation targeting illegal grow houses in Solano County, state officials said.

The California Department of Cannabis Control announced Friday that their agents with local law enforcement served six warrants in Fairfield and Suisun City on Nov. 5 and 6. Local agencies that took part included police and code enforcement from both communities, along with the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

"California will not tolerate illegal cannabis activity, especially that which endangers public safety and undermines our legal market. These operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities and protecting consumers." said Nicole Elliott, director of the Department of Cannabis Control.

Cannabis and a rifle seized as part of an operation targeting grow houses in Fairfield and Suisun City, November 2024. California Department of Cannabis Control

Officials said 5,452 illegal cannabis plants and 472.94 pounds of cannabis flower were seized. In total, 3,198.94 pounds of illegal cannabis were confiscated.

Along with the cannabis, five assault rifles, three additional firearms and $1,337 in cash were also confiscated.

As authorities were serving the warrants, officials said they found a 3-year-old at one of the homes who was within arms' reach of firearms, chemicals and illegal cannabis. The child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

Three people were arrested during the operation. Officials said the suspects are accused of illegal cultivation, possession of cannabis for sale, conspiracy and child endangerment.

Following the operation, several locations were red-tagged for what was described as "dangerous conditions", including mold and toxic chemicals.

"These enforcement actions reflect our officers and partner agencies relentless pursuit of and commitment to eliminating the illegal cannabis market," said Bill Jones, Chief of DCC's Law Enforcement Division.

Friday's announcement follows a crackdown conducted by the Department of Cannabis Control and Fairfield Code Enforcement that led to the shutdown of eight grow houses in recent months. According to Fairfield Police, the crackdown led to 8,234 plants being seized and more than $4.1 million in fines being issued.