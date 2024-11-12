Fairfield police: Over 8,200 cannabis plants seized from 8 grow houses

Police in Fairfield have announced the results of a monthslong crackdown on cannabis grow houses in the community, saying more than 8,000 plants have been seized.

The department announced on social media on Friday that Code Enforcement has collaborated with the state Department of Cannabis Patrol and other units to shut down eight properties over the past "three to four months." During the crackdown, authorities seized 8,234 plants and issued $4,117,000 in fines.

Properties targeted in the crackdown included homes in the area of Gary Falati Neighborhood Park, where authorities recently served two warrants and issued more than $979,500 in citations.

"While cannabis is widely accepted as a social norm across the country, indoor grows continue to pose a serious threat in our communities," Fairfield Police said in a statement.

The department said the grow houses raise multiple issues, such as fire hazards and chemical hazards, and are often connected to other crimes.

Police said all eight homes have been connected to Chinese nationals. Additional details about the raids were not immediately available.