CBS News Bay Area anchor Anne Makovec lives out soap opera dream with appearance on "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Soap opera dream realized for CBS News anchor with "Bold and the Beautiful" appearance

Before becoming a television news reporter and anchor, CBS News Bay Area anchor Anne Makovec was a fan of soap operas after growing up with an acting bug. As part of CBS Mornings' "It's Never Too Late" reports, Makovec got the chance last month to live out her soap opera dreams, making an appearance on "The Bold and the Beautiful."

As the anchor of the CBS News Bay Area noon newscast, Makovec got hooked on the soap operas airing right before and after her newscast and jumped at the chance to enter the world of drama and intrigue.

In the video player above, Makovec takes you behind the scenes of the legacy CBS soap opera ahead of the episode, which will air on September 9.

Here below is a little more on the lead-up to her trip to Hollywood and how this collaboration came to be: