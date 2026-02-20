Alysa Liu's Olympic gold medal win inspiring young skaters at Oakland ice rink where she trained

News of Alysa Liu's gold medal in the women's single skating event, the first American woman to win gold since 2002, is the talk of the town in Oakland.

Liu was raised in Richmond and trained at Oakland Ice on her way to the Olympics. While she dazzled on the ice in gold, many were cheering her on at her old rink.

Giada and Keanu Lee drive all the way from eastern Contra Costa County to get a few hours of practice at Oakland Ice. Giada started when she was 7 years old.

"When I was younger, I watched the Olympics and stuff with my mom, and I told her, 'I want to go up and skate there, too,'" Giada Lee said.

She even inspired her brother to take up the sport. Both have been watching Liu's career take off. Keanu even had a minor collision with the Olympic star when they were all training together at Oakland Ice.

"I accidentally bumped into her once, and I was really nervous," said Keanu Lee. "Sorry and stuff like that. She was, like, 'That's okay.' Really friendly."

Giada has different memories of Liu, those that motivate her to love the sport.

"I really like how she's always smiling when she practices," she said. "She really gives me happiness when she skates."

The impact of Liu's success can be seen as beginners take the ice.

"I thought it was crazy and she's so good," said 10-year-old skater Chloe, who added that she's not as good as Liu yet but has a passion for skating.

"I love it because I'm gliding on the ice and I can dance around," she said.

Skaters say there is a big lesson to learn from Liu's journey to the gold medal stand. The 20-year-old walked away from the sport after the Beijing Olympics and came back on her own terms.

"She hopped back on the ice now feeling confident and happy because this is what she truly wants to do," Giada Lee said. "She knows that now. It's really inspiring."

While Liu inspired, she also taught many here to dream big and never give up.

"She comes from this rink, so it proves that anybody from here can also go to the Olympics and compete," Lee said.