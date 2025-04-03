All VTA light rail service restored one week after judge ends transit worker strike

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced late Wednesday that light rail service would be completely restored Thursday morning, one week after a judge ordered striking transit worker to return to their jobs.

The VTA announced the restoration of service Wednesday night on social media, after work on the Green line, which runs from Old Ironsides in Santa Clara to Winchester in Campbell, was completed, with the line set to be back in operation for the Thursday morning commute.

We're back! Bus and Light Rail service are now both fully restored. The Green Line will begin service Thursday morning, April 3. Thank you for your patience as we ensured the system is safe and able to run smoothly. pic.twitter.com/xlHCA5hmC4 — VTA (@VTA) April 3, 2025

"Thank you for your patience as we ensured the system is safe and able to run smoothly," the post read.

The agency had made progress in resuming light rail service after damage from reported copper wire theft during the strike required repairs. On Wednesday morning, the Blue line was in full operation for the first time in weeks, while partial service for the Green line had resumed.

The transit agency has been working to repair light rail service since a judge ordered striking workers to go back to work last Thursday. VTA bus service resumed on Friday across the system.

On Monday, light rail service resumed on part of the system for the first time since the end of the strike, with the Orange line and part of the Blue line going back into service.

The 1,500 workers, which included bus and train operators, mechanics and other frontline employees, had been striking since March 10. Both sides were unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the contract had expired in early March.

Last week, workers rejected the latest contract offer by the agency, which included an 11% pay raise over three years.

Officials with ATU Local 265, which represents the employees, said they planned to appeal the judge's ruling.