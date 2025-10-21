Disease-spreading invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito detected in Dublin for 1st time

An invasive mosquito species known for transmitting diseases has been detected in the city of Dublin, the first detection of the species in the city, Alameda County officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District said in a press release that one adult Aedes aegypti mosquito was discovered in central Dublin, north of Dublin Boulevard between Hacienda Drive and Tassajara Road.

Aedes aegypti, distinguished by white and black markings on its legs and thorax, is not native to California and can transmit diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, yellow fever and Zika. The district said it is working with Dublin officials and agencies to inform residents and inspect properties, with staffers going door-to-door in the detection zone to inspect and treat potential mosquito breeding sites, along with follow-up trapping.

The Aedes aegypti, or yellow fever mosquito San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District

The aggressive, daytime-biting mosquito lays eggs just above the waterline in small, artificial sources such as buckets, pet dishes, fountains, birdbaths, plant saucers, and old tires. Scrubbing containers can dislodge eggs and prevent them from being moved to new locations, since the eggs can survive for a year without water.

"The best action residents can take is to remove standing water from their properties, said Dublin Vice-Mayor Kashef Qaadri in a prepared statement. "Even small amounts of uncovered water can provide a habitat for mosquitoes, especially this invasive species. Containers, toys, birdbaths, or any items that can hold even a tablespoon of water can allow mosquitoes to breed."

Aeges aegypti has been discovered recently in neighboring Pleasanton, as well as in Contra Costa, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties. The species has been found in at least 26 of California's 58 counties and is established in at least 19 counties, mostly in the Central Valley and Southern California.

In 2024, local dengue cases were identified in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Residents were advised to protect themselves from mosquitoes using repellents that contain ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Residents should also wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, socks, and shoes when mosquitoes are most active, and ensure their window and door screens are in good condition.

People can report daytime mosquito activity to the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District at (510) 783-7744 or www.mosquitoes.org.

