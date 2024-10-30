Invasive mosquito gains ground in Santa Clara Co. despite eradication efforts

How to keep your background from becoming a mosquito breeding ground.

South Bay residents and businesses are urged to be vigilant about standing water on their properties, as the invasive Aedes ageypti mosquito has been found in more locations despite eradication efforts.

According to a statement Wednesday, Santa Clara County Vector Control said the mosquito, which bites during the day and can transmit diseases such as Zika, chikungunya, dengue and yellow fever, has been detected in at least five locations. Vector Control recently confirmed an infestation near Santa Teresa County Park in South San Jose, along with an expanded infestation in the city of Santa Clara.

In San Jose, at least 22 of the invasive mosquitoes were found in South San Jose, 151 were found in East San Jose and two more mosquitoes were found near the Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Elsewhere in the county, 172 mosquitoes were found in Santa Clara and six were found in Gilroy.

"The threat posed by Aedes aegypti is growing, and we need everyone to pitch in now to prevent this day-biting mosquito from becoming established in Santa Clara County," said Edgar Nolasco, director of the county's Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency.

Along with urging people to check for standing water, Nolasco urged those who live near infestations to work with Vector Control staff and allow them to inspect their properties.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito has been found in at least four Bay Area counties and is already established in 19 counties in the state, mostly in the Central Valley and Southern California, officials said. Health officials in Los Angeles County said at least five cases of locally acquired dengue have been reported this year alone.

Officials worry that if the mosquito becomes permanently established, quality of life would be affected, as the mosquitoes are described as "highly aggressive" and are active during the day, unlike native mosquitoes that are active in the morning and evening.

The invasive mosquito is about a quarter inch in size, with black and white stripes on its back and legs, and feeds almost exclusively on humans.

Officials said eggs are usually laid in small, artificial sources of water, such as buckets, pet dishes, fountains, plant pots and saucers, along with old tires. Aedes ageypti eggs, which can look like tiny bits of dirt, are often laid in hard-to-reach places and can last for more than a year in dry conditions.

Residents who find even small amounts of standing water should dump out containers, clean them with bleach or soap and leave them to dry for at least 24 hours, officials said.

The district has been carrying out an eradication plan that includes trapping adult mosquitoes, inspecting properties for larvae and standing water, along with treating larvae with pesticide.

Vector Control said community meetings will be held at Baldwin Elementary in San Jose at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 and Wilcox High School in Santa Clara at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 to discuss treatment plans.

Anyone who locates these mosquitoes are urged to contact Vector Control by calling 408-918-4770 or to email vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.