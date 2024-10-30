11 residents infected with dengue after Los Angeles County detects two more cases

Public health officials have reported two more locally acquired cases of the mosquito borne illness dengue in Los Angeles County, bringing the total to 11 cases in recent weeks.

One of the cases was reported in Baldwin Park, where health officials are currently investigating a cluster of cases. It's now the seventh discovered in the area.

The other case was reported in a resident of Hollywood Hills, officials said. Other cases have been detected in Panorama City and El Monte since the start of August.

Despite the unusual amount of locally acquired cases, public health officials are urging residents to remember that dengue is extremely rare in places where it has not been previously transmitted by mosquitos.

"These two additional cases raise concerns about the potential for continued local spread of dengue in our community," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Healthcare providers play a critical role in promptly identifying and managing patients infected with dengue."

Davis also urged providers to consider dengue in any patient that comes in with a fever and reports signs and symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include headache, eye pain, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea and vomiting. Testing is encouraged for patients regardless of their travel history.

Of the 11 patients, none has history of traveling to areas were dengue is endemic.

In late-2024, health officials reported single cases of locally acquired dengue in Pasadena and Long Beach.

Officials urged residents to use insect repellant while outdoors, remove standing water that can attract mosquitos around their homes, and install or repair window screens to prevent them from entering.

Dengue is typically spread when a person is bitten by an infected Aedes mosquito. While most patients won't exhibit symptoms, some will develop signs like fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and aches.

Symptoms last for about a week and people usually recover fully by the end of two weeks. Deaths are extremely rare, health officials said.