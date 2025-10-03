Watch CBS News
Additional invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes found in Antioch neighborhood

Tim Fang
Officials in the East Bay urged residents of an Antioch neighborhood to check for standing water following this week's rain, as more invasive mosquitoes are being found in the area.

According to the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were located in an area between Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue this week. The mosquitoes have been found in the area for several months.

"We have been collecting these mosquitoes in our traps in Antioch since May, and this week, we collected more. That's why we need residents to be aware that this week's rain can provide mosquitoes with more places to develop from egg to adult, so it's imperative that residents dump out any rainwater that has collected in their yards," said Steve Schutz, the agency's Scientific Programs Manager.

mosquito.jpg
The 'aedes aegypti' or yellow fever mosquito  (Photo: San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District)

Also known as the yellow fever mosquito, the Aedes aegypti can transmit viruses to people when they bite, including dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. According to the California Department of Public Health, the invasive mosquitoes have been found in at least 27 counties.

The Vector Control district said it is considering a "wide-area larviciding event" as soon as next week.

Residents are being urged to dump standing water on their properties at least once a week. If mosquitoes remain an issue, residents are urged to contact the district to request mosquito service.

