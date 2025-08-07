Invasive mosquito located at Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

Why mosquitos, flies are spreading more diseases in the U.S.

Officials in the East Bay urged residents to take precautions after the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito was recently found at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

According to the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District, larvae was found in a trap at the fairgrounds in Pleasanton on July 30.

Several Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found in the same area in October of last year. Before last year's discoveries, the mosquito was not seen in the county since 2014.

Dr. Eric Haas-Stapleton, the district's laboratory director, said Monday, "We responded the next day by increasing our mosquito monitoring, inspection, and treatment efforts at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and surrounding neighborhoods."

Also known as the yellow fever mosquito, officials said Aedes aegypti can spread multiple diseases, including dengue and Zika. The mosquito is described as aggressive and bites throughout the day.

Officials urged residents in Pleasanton and throughout the county to inspect their properties for standing water. The mosquitoes are container breeders, laying eggs in small water sources such as buckets, pet dishes, fountains, bird baths and old tires.

Aedes aegypti eggs are extremely small and are often mistaken for dirt or seeds. The mosquito can grow from an egg into an adult in as little as a bottle cap of water, officials said.

Adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are described as less than a quarter inch long, with black and white stripes on its back and legs. The district said the non-native mosquito has been found in at least 26 of California's 58 counties, including neighboring counties.

Residents are urged to protect themselves by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active and to ensure window and door screens are in good condition.

Anyone who sees the mosquitoes are urged to contact the district through their website or by calling 510-783-7744.