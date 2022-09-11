49ers Trey Lance era begins with washout loss to Chicago Bears

CHICAGO -- Despite holding a 10-0 lead almost halfway through the 3rd quarter, the San Francisco 49ers foundered amid a downpour of rain and penalties against the Chicago Bears to lose 19-10.

Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, and Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception as the Bears dominated the fourth quarter on their way to giving Matt Eberflus a victory in his head coaching debut.

The Bears were outgained 331 yards to 204, but they did enough to get the win for Eberflus, who spent the past four years as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator.

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh / AP

It rained for much of Sunday morning in Chicago, soaking Soldier Field. There were splashes of water almost every time a player went to the turf.

The soggy turf made for less than favorable conditions for second-year quarterback Trey Lance's first start of the season. He managed 13 completions in 28 attempts for only 164 yards Sunday and no touchdowns while throwing one interception.

Lance spent much of the game scrambling from the Bears after running back Elijah Mitchell was knocked out due to a knee injury. Mitchell got hurt in the first half, finishing with six carries for 41 yards.

Deebo Samuel ran for a 6-yard score in the second quarter after losing a fumble deep in Chicago territory in the early going, but caught just two passes for 14 yards.

Nick Bosa added a sack. But the Niners, coming off a run to the NFC championship game, couldn't get much going against "The Monsters of the Midway."