49ers QB Brock Purdy participates in Friday practice, still questionable for Sunday following concussion

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a full participant in practice Friday and could be cleared from his recent concussion to play this weekend against Cincinnati.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy still must clear a final step on Saturday in order to play Sunday against the Bengals. He is listed as questionable.

Purdy got hit in the helmet late in Monday night's loss at Minnesota. He reported concussion symptoms on the flight home and was placed into the protocol.

Purdy was able to take part in a portion of a walkthrough Wednesday, was limited in practice the next day and was a full participant Friday. Shanahan said Purdy will start if he clears the protocol, otherwise Sam Darnold will get the nod.

The quarterback threw two interceptions to Vikings safety Camryn Bynum during the last 5:30 the fourth quarter. There was some speculation on social media that Purdy may have sustained the concussion during a quarterback sneak earlier in the quarter.

The 49ers (5-2) lost 19-17 the previous week at Cleveland, which marked the first regular season loss of Purdy's career.

On Tuesday, Shanahan said he was comfortable with starting Darnold if that became necessary.

"I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have with someone that I haven't gone into a real NFL game with," he said. "He was great in the offseason. He's been great here in these seven weeks so far and he's always ready to go."

In other injury news, left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice on a limited basis and is also questionable to play Sunday with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week.

"Better than last week," Shanahan said of Williams' status. "I'm still not sure. He's got to improve here in the next 48 hours. He can go up to kickoff though."