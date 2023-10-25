49ers quarterback Brock Purdy enters concussion protocol due to hit during Vikings game

SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is going through the NFL's concussion protocol due to a hit to the head he took during the team's Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday.

Shanahan made the announcement early Wednesday afternoon as he provided the media with injury updates for players, noting that Purdy's inclusion was new.

"He started getting symptoms on the plane. So we found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep, but then he got all checked up ... yesterday, and now he's in the protocol," Shanahan said.

Full exchange here from Kyle Shanahan announcing Brock Purdy is in the protocol for a concussion.



His symptoms began on the plane ride home. #49ers | #FTTB | @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/XBoq6wK8eM — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 25, 2023

When asked if Purdy had enough time to clear protocol and be available to play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Shanahan said, "He does have enough time. He's just got to go through the process."

Shanahan said he was not sure when Purdy suffered the concussion. He would be allowed to take some walk throughs during practice on Wednesday. Shanahan said he didn't notice anything from reviewing game film that indicated Purdy was affected by the concussion.

He did say that Purdy seemed to feel better Wednesday than he did on Tuesday.

The quarterback threw two interceptions to Vikings safety Camryn Bynum during the last 5:30 the fourth quarter. There was some speculation on social media that Purdy may have sustained the concussion during a quarterback sneak earlier in the quarter.

The 49ers (5-2) lost 19-17 the previous week at Cleveland, which marked the first regular season loss of Purdy's career.

If Purdy is unable to play against the Bengals on Sunday, the team will turn to backup quarterback Sam Darnold, the 2018 No. 3 overall pick who beat out the 49ers' 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for the backup job.

Shanahan said he was comfortable with starting Darnold if that became necessary.

"I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have with someone that I haven't gone into a real NFL game with," he said. "He was great in the offseason. He's been great here in these seven weeks so far and he's always ready to go."

Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after ending up as the third-string quarterback.