49ers sign Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year deal to bolster wide receiver corps

The San Francisco 49ers moved to shore up their wide receiver corps at the start of training camp by signing Equanimeous St. Brown, brother of Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The team announced Tuesday that St. Brown had been signed to a one-year deal; contract terms were not available. The eight-year veteran signed with the New Orleans Saints last year on a one-year, $1.25 million deal but spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad.

The 28-year-old native of Placentia, California, was originally drafted by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. St. Brown spent four seasons with the Packers and also played two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

St. Brown was among several receivers the 49ers brought in to their Santa Clara headquarters for workouts Monday, general manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday.

Injuries, departures, and contract issues among wide receivers have led to uncertainty over how the 49ers will fill the gaps heading into the start of training camp practices on Wednesday. Aside from the departure of free agent veteran Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, top wideout Brandon Aiyuk and second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall are both starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

In addition, fifth-year wide receiver Jauan Jennings is reportedly seeking either a new contract or a trade, although Lynch said Tuesday that Jennings was in camp and has not formally asked for a trade.

"You guys know our feelings on J.J. He embodies what, you know, what we think a Niner's all about," said Lynch. "We're not going to get into the contract talks and all that. That takes care of itself, but you know, we love him and he's here."

While Aiyuk is expected not to be ready at the start of the regular season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 7 last season, Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Pearsall is likely to miss just a few training camp practices after injuring his hamstring during offseason workouts in May.

"[Pearsall] is fine. We just haven't seen him the last two weeks," said Shanahan. "We're not going to throw a wide-out out there the first three days. We don't want to pull it again until we see his conditioning and everything, which we should get in three days, and then he should be good."

In addition, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who signed a two-year, $95 million contract in March, is facing a possible three-game suspension after pleading no contest earlier this month to a misdemeanor DUI charge from November while a member of the Los Angeles Rams.