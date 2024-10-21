49ers' WR Brandon Aiyuk to miss rest of 2024 season with torn ACL, MCL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the rest of the 2024 season following an injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear.

"Prayers up for BA," the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Prayers up for BA

Earlier in the day, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network citied sources that confirmed Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Sources: #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, tests confirmed.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk does, in fact, have a torn ACL and MCL, per sources after the MRI. There may be other damage.



#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk does, in fact, have a torn ACL and MCL, per sources after the MRI. There may be other damage.

His season is over, with a long road back for 2025. This is what coach Kyle Shanahan and SF believed following the game.

"His season is over, with a long road back for 2025. This is what coach Kyle Shanahan and SF believed following the game," Rapoport said.

Aiyuk went down late in the first half of Sunday's game after being hit on the knee after making a catch in the red zone. After being carted off the field, Aiyuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) remains on the field after being hit during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. AP Photo/Eakin Howard

The 49ers went on to lose to the Chiefs 28-18, in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

The half has ended but Brandon Aiyuk is being carted off the field.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension following a lengthy contract "hold in" which lasted through much of training camp.

Aiyuk's season-ending injury is the latest blow to a 49ers squad who was seeking a return to the Super Bowl for the second-straight season. Last month, All-Pro runningback Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured resurve due to lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries.

More 49ers woes:



🏈49ers WR Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized due to pneumonia and fluid in his lungs. There is no timeline for his return.

More 49ers woes:

🏈49ers WR Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized due to pneumonia and fluid in his lungs. There is no timeline for his return.

🏈TE George Kittle has a sprained foot and is considered day to day.

Also on Monday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia, with no timetable for his return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle is day-to-day after suffering a sprained foot.