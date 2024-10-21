49ers' WR Brandon Aiyuk to miss rest of 2024 season with torn ACL, MCL
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the rest of the 2024 season following an injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear.
"Prayers up for BA," the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network citied sources that confirmed Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury.
"His season is over, with a long road back for 2025. This is what coach Kyle Shanahan and SF believed following the game," Rapoport said.
Aiyuk went down late in the first half of Sunday's game after being hit on the knee after making a catch in the red zone. After being carted off the field, Aiyuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The 49ers went on to lose to the Chiefs 28-18, in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.
Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension following a lengthy contract "hold in" which lasted through much of training camp.
Aiyuk's season-ending injury is the latest blow to a 49ers squad who was seeking a return to the Super Bowl for the second-straight season. Last month, All-Pro runningback Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured resurve due to lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries.
Also on Monday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia, with no timetable for his return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle is day-to-day after suffering a sprained foot.