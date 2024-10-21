Watch CBS News
Sports

49ers' WR Brandon Aiyuk to miss rest of 2024 season with torn ACL, MCL

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Brandon Aiyuk signs four-year $120M contract extension with the 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk signs four-year $120M contract extension with the 49ers 00:43

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss the rest of the 2024 season following an injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear.

"Prayers up for BA," the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network citied sources that confirmed Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"His season is over, with a long road back for 2025. This is what coach Kyle Shanahan and SF believed following the game," Rapoport said.  

Aiyuk went down late in the first half of Sunday's game after being hit on the knee after making a catch in the red zone. After being carted off the field, Aiyuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) remains on the field after being hit during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.  AP Photo/Eakin Howard

The 49ers went on to lose to the Chiefs 28-18, in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension following a lengthy contract "hold in" which lasted through much of training camp.

Aiyuk's season-ending injury is the latest blow to a 49ers squad who was seeking a return to the Super Bowl for the second-straight season. Last month, All-Pro runningback Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured resurve due to lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries.

Also on Monday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia, with no timetable for his return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle is day-to-day after suffering a sprained foot.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.