49ers QB Brock Purdy set for "aggressive" practice; aims to start vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was set to have an "aggressive" practice on Wednesday and the goal this week is for him to start a game for the first time since reinjuring his toe in Week 4.

Purdy had practiced on a limited basis the past three weeks as he worked his way back from the toe injury but was expected to carry a bigger load this week, with the goal of him starting on Sunday at Arizona.

"If he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, then he should have a good chance to play," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Purdy initially injured the toe in the season opener at Seattle and missed the next two games. He struggled in a loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 28 and has missed the past six games.

Mac Jones has gone 5-3 as the starter in place of Purdy and ranks second in the NFL among qualifiers with 268.9 yards passing per game. But the Niners believe a healthy Purdy gives them the best chance to win.

After seeing him increase his practice load the past few weeks, the hope is he can get back to the form he had before the injury. Purdy helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game as a rookie in 2022 and the Super Bowl the following season, when he was a finalist for the AP NFL MVP award.

Purdy has a 103.7 career passer rating, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt with 68 touchdown passes and 31 interceptions.

"He looks like Brock," running back Christian McCaffrey said. "He's throwing well. He's running well. He looks good."

San Francisco also could get back receiver Ricky Pearsall this week after he missed the past six games with a knee injury. Pearsall was limited at practice Wednesday but is on target to play Sunday.

Pearsall, the team's first-round draft pick in 2024, had 20 catches for 327 yards in four games this season.

Rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins also was set to be limited at practice after missing last week's game with a hip injury.