Jaguars beat 49ers 26-21 with Washington's punt return TD, 4 takeaways

Parker Washington had Jacksonville's first punt return touchdown in eight seasons and the Jaguars opportunistic defense delivered four more takeaways in a 26-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Former Niners star Arik Armstead's strip-sack of Brock Purdy with less than three minutes to play sealed the win for the Jaguars (3-1).

The Jaguars have generated at least three takeaways in all four games this season, and have four more takeaways than they had in the entire 2024 season. They turned those into 17 points against the 49ers (3-1) highlighted by Travis Etienne's 48-yard run one play after Dennis Gardeck forced a fumble by Luke Farrell in the second quarter.

Trevor Lawrence then threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Long following the first of Purdy's two interceptions for the 49ers to give the Jaguars their second 3-1 start in the past 18 seasons.

Jacksonville built the lead to 26-14 when Washington returned a punt 87 yards for the Jaguars first punt return TD since Jaydon Mickens had one in 2017

Purdy threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges with 7:41 to play to cut the deficit to 26-21 and San Francisco had a chance for a comeback after Cam Little missed a 47-yard field goal.

But Armstead broke through on the second play of the ensuing drive and knocked the ball loose from Purdy. Foyesade Oluokun recovered to give the Jaguars their fifth road win ever in 20 trips to the West Coast.

Purdy wasn't sharp in his first game back after missing two games with a toe injury. He went 22 for 38 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but the three turnovers proved costly. Etienne finished with 124 yards rushing on 19 carries for Jacksonville.

Injuries

Jaguars: DE Travon Walker left in the first half with a wrist injury and didn't return. ... S Eric Murray (neck) left in the second half.

49ers: WR Ricky Pearsall left in the third quarter with a knee injury and didn't return.

Up next

Jaguars: Host Kansas City on Oct. 6.

49ers: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.