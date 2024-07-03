Healdsburg, St. Helena cancel July 4th fireworks over wildfire risk

For many, fireworks are a quintessential part of the Fourth of July experience, but for the cities of St. Helena and Healdsburg, community safety and wildfire risk due to the current heat wave take priority over colorful explosions in the sky.

Both cities canceled this year's firework displays, set to take place Thursday. St. Helena was the first to announce the cancelation of its fireworks on Tuesday.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

"As most of you know, the risk of wildfire is a subject that none of us can afford to take lightly, particularly now with the current extremely high temperatures and very dry conditions," the city shared in a public statement. "Given these conditions, city of St. Helena staff, our residents, and surrounding communities must remain vigilant and focused as we continually assess fire risk and do what we can do reduce that risk."

The St. Helena Fire Department, St. Helena Police Department, Community Services Department, City Manager's Office, and Mayor Paul Dohring met regularly over the last week to discuss concerns with the weather.

The city is under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning and the hills that surround the valley floor community are under red flag warnings through 9 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, firefighters are still working to contain the Toll Fire, which burned 40 acres of wildland near neighboring Calistoga on Tuesday.

After days of deliberation, the city decided to postpone the fireworks.

"We know how disappointing this may be for many in our community. For that we sincerely apologize and hope it is understood that the city's decision is being done completely in the interest of public safety," the city said.

Just west of St. Helena, the city of Healdsburg was having the same discussions among community leaders and local government agencies. Healdsburg is also under an excessive heat watch. And while the city itself isn't under a red flag warning, the nearby hills are.

"With a red flag warning in place for parts of Sonoma County and multiple active fire incidents in the region, we have concluded that we can't proceed with sufficient confidence that the safety of the community will be protected," the city wrote in an announcement Wednesday afternoon. "Looking at the totality of the conditions, we believe this is the best course of action for Healdsburg."

And while the fireworks displays are canceled, the community celebrations are not. St. Helena will host a Fourth of July celebration at Crane Park (360 S. Crane Ave.) with live music, a spray zone, food vendors, a parade, inflatables and more. Healdsburg will celebrate with a kids parade, Duck Dash, lawn games, a pancake breakfast and a Prune Packers baseball game.

The dangerous heat has led Antioch to cancel its Fourth of July parade, Antioch police announced Tuesday.

The rest of the celebration will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday in "historic Rivertown" when things start to cool down. The city will host rides and games, food trucks, live music, a dunk tank, and more.

The fireworks show is still scheduled to go off over the Delta, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

For a list of July 4th celebrations, parades and fireworks still happening around the Bay Area, click here.