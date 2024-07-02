Where to find San Francisco Bay Area July 4th parades, festivals and fireworks shows
July 4th festivities will be held across the Bay Area this week through the actual holiday on Thursday with parades, festivals and fireworks shows.
Below is a rundown of confirmed events:
PARADES AND PICNICS
- Alameda 10 a.m. The annual July 4th parade returns. There will be additional July 4th festivities held at the USS Hornet starting at 10 a.m. Event info
- American Canyon This year's parade starts at 3 p.m. at American Canyon Road and Elliot Drive, traveling north on Elliot Drive to Benton Way, ending at Community Park II where there will be a celebration with food trucks, live music and other activities. Event info
- Antioch The city celebrates the 4th starting at 4 p.m. with a parade and a full day of music and family fun leading up to fireworks over the Delta at 9:20 p.m. Event info
- Aptos 10 a.m. "World Shortest" Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive Event Info
- Brentwood 9:30 a.m. The popular children's parade starts at the corner of 1st and Birch, followed immediately by the main parade. Event Info
- Calistoga The July 4th parade returns with additional activities planned on Sunday Event info
- Cloverdale 10 a.m. parade through downtown Cloverdale with live music, food, floats and drinks Event info
- Concord 8 a.m. Events start at Todos Santos Plaza with a Kids Fun Run, Rotary Pancakes and parade. More events will be held at Mt. Diablo Highschool at 4 p.m. Event info
- Danville 9 a.m. Downtown Danville Event info
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Downtown Fairfield Event info
- Fremont 10 a.m. Traditional parade returns again this year Event info
- Half Moon Bay 12 p.m. parade on Main Street. There will be a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. hosted by Half Moon Bay Lions Club Event info
- Healdsburg 10:00 a.m. kids parade and "duck dash" children's festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza Event info
- Livermore 10 a.m. A shortened (ending at 12 p.m. due to the forecast heat) community celebration will include children's activities like a petting zoo Event info
- Los Altos Hills 10 a.m. parade starting at Town Hall Event info
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill Event info
- Novato Live parade returns this year beginning 10 a.m. Event info
- Orinda 7:30 a.m. Burrito breakfast before an 8 a.m. fun run and 9 a.m. book sale leading up to the 10 a.m. parade start from the theater side Event info
- Pacific Grove The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event at Jewell Park Event info
- Pleasant Hill Neighborhood parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Event info
- San Jose In addition to the Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival near Lincoln High School, there is also a festival starting at 3 p.m. in Almaden Lake Park Event info
- San Mateo 11 a.m. There will be crafts, family games and a concert at Central Park Event info
- Scotts Valley noon parade and flyover at Scotts Valley Drive Event info
- Sausalito 10 a.m. parade followed by a "bring your own" picnic celebration with live music will be held in Dunphy Park at 12 p.m.; dinner and 9:15 p.m. fireworks in Gabrielson Park Event info
- Sonoma 9 a.m. The Hometown Fourth of July celebration features a free parade and festival followed by fireworks Event info
- Watsonville 12:30 p.m. parade down Main Street Event info
FIREWORKS (and drone light shows)
- Antioch Fireworks at downtown Antioch riverfront at dusk Event info
- American Canyon Fireworks at dusk Event info
- Concord 9 p.m. fireworks show held at Mt. Diablo High School Event info
- Gilroy Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Gilroy High School Event info
- Healdsburg 10 p.m. fireworks show with viewing in the area of Fitch Mountain Elementary Event info
- Milpitas The Red, White and BOOM! Fireworks and Concert is a ticketed event at the Milpitas Sports Center features a performance by Con Brio and fireworks at 9 p.m. Event Info
- Morgan Hill Fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. with live music near Outdoor Sports Complex on Condit Road Event info
- Mountain View Fireworks with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre Event info
- Petaluma Fireworks will be launched from the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which will be CLOSED for public safety. Find out where the best viewing location are: Event info
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at approximately 8:45 p.m., with gates at school grounds opening at 6:30 p.m. Event info
- San Francisco A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 pm— one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park. Event info
- San Jose In addition to the fireworks held at Almaden Lake Park at around 9:15 p.m., there is a second free fireworks show being staged at Lake Cunningham Park at 9 p.m. However, the Rotary Club of San Jose's annual fireworks show at Discovery Meadow Park has been canceled.
- San Rafael The Marin County Fair is holding nightly fireworks at 9:30 p.m. through July 4th Event info
- Santa Clara Fireworks at California's Great America above the park at 9:45 p.m. Event info
- Sonoma Fireworks at dusk above General Vallejo Field, the show managed by the Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighter Association. Event info
- Vacaville Fireworks show following live music at Andrews Park at 9:30 p.m., though officials note that a Red Flag Warning or excessive wind on day of event will cancel the fireworks Event info
- Vallejo There is a drone show at 9:15 p.m. at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Event info and a second show over the Mare Island Promenade Event info