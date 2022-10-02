2 dead, 2 injured in Saturday night Oakland shooting as street violence rages

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings since Saturday night that left three people dead and two injured, according to authorities.

Scene of Oakland shooting Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. KPIX

The first shooting happened on the 950 block of Apgar Street shortly before 10 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found multiple victims who sustained gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life saving measures on two victims, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Officers also located a third victim injured in the shooting and provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived. The victim being transported to an area hospital for additional medical treatment. Officers from the Emeryville Police Department were also at the scene assisting and located a fourth shooting victim who was also transported to an area hospital for additional medical treatment.

Police did not know the status of the victims who were transported to area hospitals as of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a second incident on the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they found one adult victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical attention to the victim, but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding suspects or circumstances in either of the shootings. The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting came during a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets. After the latest shootings, 12 victims have died over the last two weeks. The city has seen 99 homicides so far this year.

Six people were injured last week when at least two gunmen fired 30 rounds at a school campus in East Oakland.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section with Oakland Police Department.