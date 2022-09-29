'I saw the bullets going everywhere'; Oakland school shooting suspect remains at large

OAKLAND -- As two of the six wounded remained in critical condition Thursday, Oakland police investigators continued to gather evidence and interview witnesses as they attempted to identify and arrest the gunman who opened fire at a school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.

Oakland Police Assistant Chief Darren Allison said authorities were actively looking for at least one shooter, but he quickly added that other individuals may be involved

All six of the wounded were adults associated with the schools. According to Oakland police, two victims remained hospitalized Wednesday evening with life-threatening injuries.

The four others were expected to recover.

While he wasn't among the physically wounded, Henry, a school employee who did not give his last name, told KPIX 5 the psychological impact of the shooting will linger. He was eating lunch when he heard the gunshots.

"I went to the window and I saw the bullets going everywhere. I was like, 'Is this some kind of, is someone playing?'" Henry recalled. "I saw my co-workers running away and I saw this guy getting up and he was bleeding. I was like, 'Oh my God. This is not a game. This is real.'"

Henry wasn't the only one.

One student at the BayTech portion of the campus told KPIX she and her classmates were doing homework when they heard the gunshots.

"We were in our class just doing our work and then we heard, like, six gunshots, seven gunshots coming from the other school, Rudsdale," said the student. "I was panicking."

And a parent at the reunification center voiced the terror going through her mind.

"You are just so scared," she told KPIX 5. "You just want to see your kids."

The shooting came during a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets. Nine victims have died in shootings over the last two weeks. The city has seen 96 homicides so far this year.

The incident began around 1 p.m. when gunfire erupted at an Oakland Unified School District building housing three school campuses in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.

More than 600 students are enrolled in the schools -- Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter.

Allison said police officers, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies, and California Highway Patrol officers all responded and immediately entered the campus to look for victims and suspects, attended to victims, and escorted students out of the campus.

"I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic, when shootings are occurring at our schools, with our young children, and it's completely and wholly unacceptable," Allison said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon

Allison said the shooting happened at the Rudsdale portion of the King Estates campus.

"We know that we encountered victims inside the school, and we are looking at all the circumstances surrounding when the incident started and when it entered, or if it entered, deep into the school," said Allison.

Agents from the San Francisco branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have also joined in the investigation.