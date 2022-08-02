Giants trade Darin Ruf to Mets for 4 players as MLB trade deadline approaches

Giants trade Darin Ruf to Mets for 4 players as MLB trade deadline approachesget the free app
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have reportedly pulled the trigger on a trade that would send infielder Darin Ruf to the New York Mets for 3rd baseman/outfielder and Elk Grove native J.D. Davis.
The trade was first reported by New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman. The teams have not confirmed the trade.
Aside from Davis, the Giants are reportedly obtaining pitcher Thomas Szapucki and minor league pitchers Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour in the trade.
Ruf, who just recently turned 36, is a right-handed bat with some power who can play left field and first base. This season, he's batting .216/.328/.373 with 11 home runs and 90 games. For his career, Ruf owns an OPS+ of 113 and an impressive OPS of .929 against left-handed pitching.
The Giants are 51-52 and in 3rd place behind the 1st-place Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, 18 and 1/2 games back.
Giants lose out on Juan Soto sweepstakes
The San Francisco Giants, who were said to be in the mix of suitors for Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto, lost out on landing the young slugger to NL West rival San Diego Padres.
Multiple sources reported Soto, along with first baseman Josh Bell, was traded to the Padres for a number of players and prospects, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore.