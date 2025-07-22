Watershed restoration in the Sierra aims to protect California's water supply

California legislative staffers and environmental advocates took flight Tuesday to get a rare aerial view of watershed restoration in the Sierra Nevada, a project they say is critical to protecting the state's water supply.

Much of California's drinking water begins in places like the Yuba River Watershed, where decades of fire damage and climate change have left ecosystems fragile. From above, the contrast between green recovery zones and fire-scarred forest land was stark.

"Eighty percent of Californians drink Yuba water every day," said Aaron Zettler-Mann, Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL). "What happens in these forests affects every tap downstream."

The restoration work includes removing invasive plants, planting native trees, and clearing sediment from streams and meadows. Some trees removed are repurposed into biochar, which helps filter toxins from the water system.

Since 2020, SYRCL has funneled $23 million into local restoration efforts, hiring regional contractors and supporting environmental jobs. But for the group, it's about more than the economy.

"Healthy forests mean healthier watersheds," Zettler-Mann said. "This is about protecting water quality for people across the state."

Legislative staffers say the experience made the issue hit home.

"We need to do more in the Sierra Nevadas to protect our forests, air, and water," said Andrew Nickens, legislative director for Assemblymember Heather Hadwick. "This isn't just an environmental issue, it's a public health issue."

The tour was organized by EcoFlight, a nonprofit that uses aviation to highlight environmental issues.