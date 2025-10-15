Woodland school student struck by vehicle in front of campus

A Woodland student has been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in front of campus Wednesday morning.

In a message sent to families, Pioneer High School officials say a student was struck before school near the corner of Pioneer Avenue and Gibson Road.

It appears the student was on an electric bicycle when they were struck by a pickup truck. Law enforcement officers were at the scene examining both the bicycle and vehicle, prompting an extended closure of Pioneer Avenue.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Scene of the investigation in front of Pioneer High School.

The incident was seen by many students, school officials say. Counselors are being provided for support.

No details about the student's condition have been shared by authorities. School officials say the student's parents have been notified.

Police are continuing to redirect traffic around Pioneer High. It's unclear how long Pioneer Avenue will be closed.