Criminal charge dropped in Woodland collision that killed 2-year-old at gas station

WOODLAND – A criminal charge in a collision at a Woodland gas station that killed a 2-year-old girl was dropped after a grand jury found there was no probable cause, the Yolo County District Attorney said.

In March, 2-year-old Ailahni Sanchez Martinez was hit by a black Dodge truck while she was sitting at a table at a station on West Street in Woodland.

The district attorney's office said in May that involuntary manslaughter charges were filed against the owner of the truck. He then pled not guilty.

Prosecutors said the man left his 2-year-old daughter unattended in the vehicle while he went inside the gas station store. The child then climbed into the driver's seat and because of a defect with the truck, it was put into drive without pressing the brake, prosecutors said.

The vehicle then rolled forward and struck Sanchez Martinez while she was eating, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, a Yolo County Grand Jury returned a "no bail," meaning that it found no probable cause that the incident was criminal.