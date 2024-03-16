2-year-old hit by truck in Woodland dies at hospital, police say

WOODLAND - A 2-year-old child at the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Woodland on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Woodland Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Street, near Court Street, for reports that a child was hit by a vehicle at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they learned a 2-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital by family members, but died at the hospital.

A black Dodge truck was found at the scene with a 3-year-old child inside. Police said they found a man who was associated with the truck and determined the truck hit the child at the scene.

What led up to the collision is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.