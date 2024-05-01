Charges filed against suspect after 2-year-old was hit, killed by truck left running in Woodland

Charges filed against man after toddler hit, killed by truck in Woodland

Charges filed against man after toddler hit, killed by truck in Woodland

Charges filed against man after toddler hit, killed by truck in Woodland

WOODLAND - An involuntary manslaughter charge has been filed against a Woodland man in connection with an incident when a 2-year-old was hit and killed by a truck left running in a parking lot in March, prosecutors said.

Julio Navarro-Vidrio, 34, is also facing one count of child endangerment and a case enhancement that alleges the crime involved great bodily harm and the toddler was "particularly vulnerable," prosecutors said.

The charges stem from the incident that happened on March 16 in the 76 Gas Station parking lot on the 300 block of West Street in Woodland.

Woodland police said a Dodge pickup truck was left running at a pump with a 3-year-old in the back seat. When investigators arrived, they found the child behind the wheel.

Ailahni Sanchez Martinez, 2, was killed in the incident. Her father said she was sitting alone at a table near their family's taco stand in the parking lot.

Navarro-Vidrio is not in custody and will be arraigned on the charges on May 10.