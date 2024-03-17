Woodland family demands justice for 2-year-old killed by truck left running

Family demands justice after daughter was hit, killed by truck in Woodland

WOODLAND - A Woodland family is demanding justice for their 2-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a truck on Saturday. It happened at around 3:45 p.m. at the 76 Gas Station on the 300 block of West Street.

A growing memorial was set up for 2-year-old Ailahni Sanchez Martinez in the spot where the truck collided with her.

"It was less than one minute," said Sandro Sanchez, Ailahni's father. "Everything happened and she was gone."

Sandro said Ailahni was sitting alone at a table near their family's taco stand in the 76 Gas Station parking lot when he heard a scream and saw the truck coming towards her.

"She was eating her tacos and all of a sudden I just hear screaming," Sandro said. "I ran, opened the door to the truck, I pulled the brake, thought I could stop it, but it was too late already."

Woodland police said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck left his car running at this pump with his 3-year-old in a car seat in the back.

When investigators showed up, the 3-year-old was behind the wheel with the car in drive. How the 3-year-old got there is still unknown.

"She tried as fast as she can to save her, but it was late," Sandro said.

Ailahni's mother, Rosa Martinez, was unable to stop the unexpected and was too heartbroken to say a word when CBS13 spoke with the family.

"I want justice for my little girl because they let the guy just go free," Sandro said.

Woodland police said negligence is not out of the question for the father of the pick-up truck, but it is too soon in the investigation for them to make any arrests.

"Any loss is hard, but to lose a child just unexpectedly is just the worst," said store manager at Five Star Carwash Raven Niz.

Niz organized a fundraiser with her operations manager, AJ Takhar, at Five Star Carwash for the family who were regulars there.

One of their newer employees was also related to Ailahni.

"Right now, it's best that we be a community and let them know that we are with them," Niz said.

Takhar told CBS13 that every tip that was donated would go directly to the family. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, over $450 in tips had come in. The business planned to match the total and donate it all to Ailahni's loved ones.

"That's not going to fix my heart from that money when my daughter is gone," Sandro said.

Sandro is grateful for community support but said the dollars mean nothing if there is no justice for his daughter.

"I rather have my daughter and no money," Sandro said. "That's what I would like for him, to be charged with something because he is free, my daughter's gone."

Woodland police said the district attorney will make the decision on if the father will be charged with anything.

Investigators said that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this and everyone involved has been cooperative in giving their statements.

They are still reviewing video surveillance to help determine how the car that was left on, moved forward and was in drive when the collision happened.

She leaves behind her father, mother, two brothers, 7-year-old Ismael Sanchez and 6-year-old Misael Sanchez and a lot of extended relatives who are all very close.